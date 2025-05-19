Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,152 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinus LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 7,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

