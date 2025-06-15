Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SEA by 10.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SEA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,856 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 3,839.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $53,010,000 after purchasing an additional 395,926 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SE opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SE

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.