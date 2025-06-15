Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,381 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 214,087 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,197 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,789,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $236.79 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

