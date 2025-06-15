2,040 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $149.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.