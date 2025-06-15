Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $294.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.