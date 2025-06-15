Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of D stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.