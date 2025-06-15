Focus Financial Network Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $315,220,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

