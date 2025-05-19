Strategic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
Shares of BAH opened at $128.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Booz Allen Hamilton Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
