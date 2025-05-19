1,331 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 5,025 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 438,700 shares of company stock valued at $31,300,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $96.76 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

