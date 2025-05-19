WBI Investments LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

WBI Investments LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPLD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

