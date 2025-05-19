WBI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,850 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of SJM opened at $113.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

