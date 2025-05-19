WBI Investments LLC Decreases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WBI Investments LLC cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

COWZ opened at $54.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

