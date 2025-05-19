WBI Investments LLC Acquires 4,972 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,998.25. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,751 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $51.83 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.95%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.