Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 74,511 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,159,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Duolingo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,868 shares of company stock valued at $38,594,200 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $529.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.99. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.