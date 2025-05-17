Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,164 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Bioventus Trading Up 3.8%

BVS opened at $6.79 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,233.82. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $29,333.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,036.16. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $226,138 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

