Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SEA by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $161.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $165.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

