Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $19.76 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,759,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.98 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

