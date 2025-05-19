Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 782 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $308.89 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $310.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average is $275.13.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,219.71. This trade represents a 45.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. The trade was a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,839 shares of company stock worth $2,014,256. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

