Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOL. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$180.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$149.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.21.

TSE:DOL opened at C$176.09 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$119.75 and a 1-year high of C$179.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

