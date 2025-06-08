Desjardins Analysts Give Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) a C$60.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$60.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. National Bankshares increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$61.50 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Shares of TXG opened at C$46.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

