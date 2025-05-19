State of Wyoming Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 571,967 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $108.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

