Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,599 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,811,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 437,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,969,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,534,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

