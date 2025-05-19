199,847 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by St. Clair Advisors LLC

St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,238,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 7.5% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. Clair Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 78,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $133.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

