Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.3%

BOOT stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.02. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,440,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

