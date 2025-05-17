Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Earnings Estimates for Alector

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alector in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Alector alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $1.22 on Friday. Alector has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The company had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.