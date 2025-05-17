What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CRS FY2025 Earnings?

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will earn $7.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRS. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 price target on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.8%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $95.17 and a 12-month high of $234.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average of $187.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $4,050,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.