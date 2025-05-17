JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.01 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 400.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 210,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

