Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHBFree Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHB opened at $30.59 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $468.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 321.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

