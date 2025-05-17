60,127 Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Personalis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 237,033 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. Research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

