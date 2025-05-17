American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,802 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 267.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 34.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

