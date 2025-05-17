Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 604 Shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Get Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

AVIG stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.