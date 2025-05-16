Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

BR stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,473 shares of company stock worth $29,072,366. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

