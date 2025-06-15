NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 24.5%
NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NLS Pharmaceutics
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.