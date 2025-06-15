NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 24.5%

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

