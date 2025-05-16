Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,416 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

