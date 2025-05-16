Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 153.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,710 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $20,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN opened at $105.22 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

