Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,156 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Astrana Health worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Astrana Health by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of ASTH opened at $27.06 on Friday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

