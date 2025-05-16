Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kforce worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kforce by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Kforce Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.74. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.