Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Kemper Stock Up 1.2%

Kemper stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.