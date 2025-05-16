Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,296.13.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,145.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,219.65. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

