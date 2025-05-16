Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,247 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of GFI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

