Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,636.06. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,926 shares of company stock worth $4,734,384 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

DexCom Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $132.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

