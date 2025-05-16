Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Personalis by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Personalis by 2,827.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $4.89 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

