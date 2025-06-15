CVA Family Office LLC Has $293,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 704.4% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3%

TMUS opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.