Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Krishnan Varier Sells 5,000 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Krishnan Varier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $120,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,150. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Krishnan Varier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Krishnan Varier sold 5,836 shares of Agrify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $148,818.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Krishnan Varier sold 2,100 shares of Agrify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $53,949.00.

Agrify Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Agrify

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Stories

