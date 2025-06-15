Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,584 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.