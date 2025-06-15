Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SEA stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.79 and a beta of 1.64.
SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
