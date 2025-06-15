Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $169,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.79 and a beta of 1.64.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

