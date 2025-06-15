Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $50.73 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

