EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.1%

EOG stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.