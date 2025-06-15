Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

SUN opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8976 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,739,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

