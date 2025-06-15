CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 63.2% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

